Data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis shows Van Buren County is currently at its lowest unemployment rate since 1990.
The rate, at 3.7 percent for September, and drawn from U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, is the lowest rate in the county since the previous record low of 4 percent, set in October of 1999. Noteworthy is that prior to the record-low September number, was a high of 10.8 percent unemployment in April 2020, the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Except for a brief spike in February, the numbers show a steady, if not rapid, decline since the April peak.
An all-time high is 13.2 percent in February 1992, with a near-peak of 12.8 percent in January 2011.
The 3.7 percent is below the current national unemployment rate of 4.6 percent and the Arkansas unemployment rate of 4 percent through September, per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
One reflection of the low rate is county tax revenues, up 14.9 percent compared to this time last year, County Judge Dale James said.
The specifics as to the rising rates – especially in light of the overall downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic – are difficult to place.
James said he had been asked if the surge in tax rates reflect the impact of the county allowing alcohol sales. He didn’t think that was a critical component, he said, as at this point neither of the two expected alcohol package stores in the county have opened.
James pointed instead to the increase in tourism dollars, long a targeted revenue stream for the county, as COVID-19 -fearful took to more rural locations, such as Van Buren County, in order to avoid crowds. He also pointed to business growth, as new businesses continue to open in the county.
Opportunities in the county reflect the higher numbers. Justice Brian Tatum, chair of the Quorum Court’s budget committee, said that part of the plans for 2021 was to raise pay for sheriff’s deputies up to $15 per hour.
