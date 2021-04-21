CLINTON — A relatively straight-forward meeting for Van Buren County Quorum Court last Thursday, as justices heard and approved ordinances regarding county funding, and personnel.
Funding ordinances included processing an over $1 million to a fund for volunteer fire and rescue department in the county, and a second regarding the contribution to the sheriff’s office K-9 fund.
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad ordinance moved $1.3 million into what is a new fund for VFDs and the Rescue Squad, reflecting sales tax revenue as approved by voters earlier. The money will be, per the ordinance terms, paid out to VFD and Rescue Squad each quarter.
The ordinance places the money as a stand-alone line item in the county budget.
The K-9 fund was from a donation of $7,433.61 to the sheriff’s department specifically for that purpose. An ordinance was also passed transferring $227.99 into the sheriff’s office budget from the Law Enforcement Investigation Fund, and then closing that fund. The fund is no longer used by the sheriff’s department, justices were told.
A personnel policy update for county employees was approved by justices. The update ultimately included multiple changes, but required an emergency clause – which Van Buren County Judge Dale James asked to have a distinct vote – so its leave policy would be retroactive to Jan. 1.
The leave policy, under “Bereavement” now has a distinct section in the handbook. James confirmed it is now in effect for employees with 15 years of service, where previously it had been in place for 20 year employees.
Other changes to the handbook were tighter clarification on the need for mediation which may or may not lead to approval of a grievance hearing. Further was an update to drug-testing policy, including an employee not being allowed to leave the area once present for drug testing. Other updates are to conditions for “Premium Pay,” essentially overtime pay for extreme circumstances, such as the recent winter storm series, prior to a 40 hour week.
In other Quorum Court matters:
Justice Mary Philips was announced as having been appointed to the 12-member Board of Directors for Arkansas Justices of the Peace of the Association of Arkansas Counties.
The County Road Report by James included that road repairs of potholes created by the recent freeze-thaw cycle were underway. Work is planned for Rumley and Pinewood roads, and Crowell Mountain.
Don Hensley was appointed to the county Equalization Board. Sherrin Richardson was reappointed to same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.