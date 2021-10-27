Van Buren County Quorum Court passed a number of ordinances, essentially bookkeeping, at its Oct. 21 meeting.
Prior to ordinances in in reports to the justices, County Judge Dale James reported “supply chain issues are reaping havoc on the road department,” with such matters as tires becoming scarce, forcing the county to use more expensive re-capping.
Culvert orders are also being delayed, as are orders for road stripe paint. Barring unforeseen, James stated, the rock/gravel operations are expected to continue without interruption.
The council was introduced to the newly-hired Deputy Treasurer Casandra Dunn.
One ordinance was tabled, moving $1,543.88 into the Detention Center budget and an additional $910.74 into Sheriff’s Office budget, due to questions about the source of the money, including $250 from a scrap metal dealer paid to the sheriff’s office, so the dealer could deal in catalytic converters. The requirement to register and pay the sheriff for catalytic converter sales is a component of HB 102 recently passed by the Arkansas legislature.
Ordinances passed:
Approved the use of a $14,200 grant for a metal detector and wand for Circuit Court.
Approved $31,000 into the county general fund, and $35,000 into the Volunteer Fire Department/Rescue fund “for additional sales tax collected.”
Approved $72.18 to Boating Safety budget after a bill was mistakenly paid from that budget for Circuit Court budget. A second ordinance to correct a law library payment which should have been made by county library fro $332.51 was also passed.
Approved $20,095.77 to the library, a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council as part of the coronavirus relief fund.
Approved $30,000 to pay off 911 equipment, previously approved in a $75,000 budget item. This ordinance was a matter of “full transparency” since the money had been previously budgeted, James said.
Approved an additional $10,300 for north courthouse annex, reflecting the cost of additional utility cost after a first-of-year water leak.
In a late addition, the council also approved an ordinance to allow the $10,500 purchase of three used bailers for use at the solid waste.
