Case numbers for COVID-19 continue to rise in the county. The good news is the rapid jump in numbers of last week appears to have, for the moment, tapered off slightly in a survey of statistics Dec. 21.
After last week’s 7.37 infection per 1,000 in Van Buren County, this week shows a 9.37 infections per 1,000 number. Both of these numbers are ahead of the 3.26 per 1,000 infections of three weeks ago.
The previous day, Dec. 20, was at 9.87 infections per 1,000.
The Arkansas Department of Health has Van Buren County in the North Central District. Of that district, the county is one of the highest scores and well ahead of the North Central’s 7.94 infections per 1,000 average. This is the second week in a row Van Buren County has outpaced the regional average.
The only county with an adjoining border with a higher score than Van Buren County is Conway County, currently at 11.8 infections per 1,000.
This also places the county’s per 1,000 score above Pulaski County’s 6.94 per 1,000 and neighboring Faulkner County’s 7.58 per 1,000 numbers. Both of these show a continued-but-small increase from previous weeks.
In October Van Buren County showed. .79, that is less than one, infection per 1,000 people.
The county now has 155 active cases, up from last weeks 122 and the previous week’s 54 total cases. County deaths due to COVID-19 remain at six, and increase of two last week.
Prior to today’s 155, the highest-ever in the county was Dec. 18 with 163 cases. The previous spike was Nov. 28 with 83 cases. That number continued to drop through Dec. 7 with 47 cases that day, and has increased each day until Dec. 18.
Arkansas has 201,650 cases, up from the previous week’s 187,057 cases. Currently, 175,387 recoveries are shown.
The state highest-day for cases previously set Dec. 4 with 2,827 has now been surpassed with 3,039 cases on Dec. 17. This was the first day the state crossed the 3,000 per day count. Dec. 18 was the second-highest day in the state, with 2,878 cases. Dec. 4’s 2,827 cases is now the third-highest day in Arkansas.
Prior to this, the record case numbers had taken place in November, showing an overall state-wide uptick in cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health head Jose Romero continue to emphasize the importance of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distance in combating the spread of the disease.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
