Effective this week as of Jan. 18, COVID-19 numbers in Van Buren County show to be somewhat stabilizing compared to last week’s upward trend.
Van Buren County is currently 6.71 infections per 1,000, down from last week’s 7.62 per 1,000. In November, as a matter of comparison, the county was 3.2 infections per 1,000.
Van Buren County is on the southwest edge of the North Central District, per the state board of health. The North Central District is currently 6.86 infections per 1,000, a marked decline from last week’s 8.61 infections per 1,000 rate. This makes the North Central the second lowest of the seven districts, with the Southwest district the lowest at 6.38 per 1,000.
Van Buren County is on the high-side of North Central Districts, with Stone County at 5.36 and Searcy County at 4.31. Cleburne County, to the west is at 8.79, all per 1,000.
As of Monday, the county has 118 active cases, down from last week’s 126, but still ahead of the 91 active cases two weeks ago. Deaths due to COVID-19 is now 10 in the county.
January is a record-setting month for cases in the state, with Jan. 1 with a record-setting single-day 4,304 cases. Since last week, Jan. 5, 6, 10 and 7 are the next four highest days, respectively, with 4,107, 3,705, 3,330 and 3,323 on those days.
Prior to January the highest single-day had been Dec. 24 with 3,204 cases in the state
State and national resources continue to predict infection rates rising in the early months of 2021.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health head Jose Romero continue to emphasize the importance of masks, hand washing and maintaing social distance in combating the spread of the disease.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansas covid.com web sites.
