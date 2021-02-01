Phase 1-B of COVID-19 vaccine administration has started in the state. But what does that mean in terms of who can receive the vaccine, and how do eligible people go about getting one?
Who is eligible for vaccine in Phase 1B? What about people in Phase 1A who haven’t been vaccinated yet?
ADH: Phase 1-B has started, which means vaccinations are happening now for Arkansans who are 70 or older as well as those who work in education including K-12, child care and higher ed. Vaccinations can also continue for groups in Phase 1-A, including health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and these high priority groups: EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses, dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers, correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer, morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports and blood donation centers.
Who is eligible in the final phase, 1-C, and when will that phase begin?
ADH: People 65+ years old, people 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions and workers run transportation and logistics, water or wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, finance, IT and communications, energy, media, public safety and public health worker. Phase 1-C is estimated to begin in April. Please be patient as there is a limited supply of vaccine in the state. It will take time before we have enough for everyone who wishes to be vaccinated. We get additional supply each week, and we will work to make it available as quickly as possible.
What are the side effects of the vaccine?
ADH: Your arm may be sore, red or warm to touch after COVID-19 vaccine as with any vaccine. Fever, headache (sign that your immune system is building up protection to COVID-19 disease) and muscle aches are common side effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Can the vaccine give me COVID-19?
ADH: No, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give someone COVID-19 disease. They do not contain the virus that causes COVID-19.
Which one should I get?
ADH: The Arkansas Department Health does not recommend one COVID-19 vaccine over the other; check with the local pharmacy, primary care provider or Local Health Unit for the COVID-19 vaccines that are available in your area. Both doses must be same brand; COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable.
Do I have to pay for the vaccine?
ADH: COVID-19 vaccine doses will be given to the American people with no cost. However, vaccine providers will be able to bill insurance companies for administration fees for giving or administering the shot to someone.
Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccination pharmacies in Van Buren County:
Clinton Drug, 2526 S. HWY 65, Clinton, 501-745-8414; online signup at clintondrug.com
Fairfield Bay Pharmacy, 367 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, 501-884-3388; online signup at fairfieldbay pharmacy.com
Note: Pharmacists and pharmacy staff have little control over access schedule for vaccines, which are issued by Arkansas Department of Health. However frustrating the wait times, civility is encouraged.
