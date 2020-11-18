Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Nov. 16, Van Buren County is following the national and regional trend of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Currently the infection rate per 1,000 people in the county is 2.18, up from .79 the last Monday of October – a month which saw the overall rate decreasing. The North Central region, of which Van Buren County is a part, is at 6.83 infections per 1,000, the highest regional score in the state.
Central region, which begins at the Van Buren County southern line, is the lowest of the seven regions at 4.35 infections per 1,000, just below Southeast Arkansas at 4.40 per 1,000 and Southwest Arkansas at 4.42 per 1,000. Northeast Arkansas remains the highest region at 6.63 infections per 1,000.
Searcy County, to the north and also in the North Central district, shows 4.57 infections per 10,000.
Faulkner County, to the south and in the Central survey district, is 3.73 infections per 1,000, up from 2.03 infections per 10,000 in late October. Conway County, also to the south and Central District, shows 5.85 per 10,000.
Using just Clinton as a survey area shows a fairly low infection rate of 0-9 per 10,000, down from the two prior week’s 10-19 per 10,000 score. Shirley, however, shows an equal increase, moving from 0-9 to 10-19 infections per 10,000. Fairfield Bay, in the inverse of Clinton, moves from 0-9 to 10-19 infections. Damascus remains at 20-29 infections per 10,000 as it has through most of October.
The Clinton School District remains at 10-19 infections per 10,000 as it has for some weeks, as does Shirley. Southside shows 20-29 infection per 10,000, but still below the Guy-Perkins score of 30-49 per 10,000.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, now has 36 active COVID-19 infection cases, its highest number to date. This is of 270 cases to date, 231 of which are listed as recovered. Three in the county have died due to the disease.
Arkansas has 133,040 cases, with 114,312 listed as recovered. Of the eight highest days for case-counts in Arkansas, all are in November, with the highest day being Nov. 13 at 2,312 cases.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.