CLINTON — One unforeseen benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic is easier flow-through of the court docket, Hon. H.G. Foster said while seated on the circuit court bench Friday.
Foster explained that in conventional, pre-pandemic, court operations, the judge sat with the docket and called out each name in order, the person then appearing, or not appearing, before the judge. An action would be taken and the next name called.
Now, Foster said, the bailiff brings in what few people are able to enter the courtroom due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. They are called upon each in turn, then give their name and their matter before the court is acted upon. This, Foster said, is easier for him.
“We’re able to function at a much higher level,” he said.
The problem, he said, is that it creates more work for the rest of the court staff, not the least being bailiffs who have to walk back and forth, and the remainder of staff who have to attend to what are essentially out-of-docket-order proceedings.
Adjusting to operations during the pandemic is ongoing, Foster said. At a recent jury orientation in Marshall, he was forced to give the orientation while standing in the bed of a pickup truck parked on a street closed off for that purpose, he said.
