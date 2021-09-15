Active cases of COVID-19 infections in Van Buren County continue to fall after slowing in late August, while the diseases death-rate continues to climb.
A surge in COVID-19 infections began in June and climbed quickly until recently, attributed to the Delta variant of the disease after the earlier, initial, infection due to the viruses original form. The rate of new cases was faster-rising than the infection rate began last year when the health emergency was first declared. That Delta-created surge tapered off by late August and has now begun to decline, both in the county and the state.
As of Monday, Sept. 13, Van Buren County had 76 active cases, down from its Aug. 12 Delta variant peak of 113 cases, or the earlier Dec. 18 peak of 119 cases. This mirrors the state-wide rate, down to 19,588 from a mid-August case count of 25,735 or the 27,822 count in December.
Despite the slowing case rate, the death rate continues to climb, with the most recent death due to the disease, on Sept. 9, bringing the county total to 35 deaths. This was the second death in September.
Public health officials, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, continue to call for vaccination in order to combat COVID-19 spread. Arkansas has just reached 50 percent of its population being fully vaccinated, with the county now up to 40 percent vaccination rate, both an increase since August numbers in the 30 percent range.
Ozark Medical Center CEO David Deaton said in a statement that emerging therapies are increasing treatment effectiveness.
Deaton: “During the last week of August and the first week of September, COVID-19 related cases accounted for 20 percent of emergency department visits and 30 percent of hospital admissions. The number of monoclonal antibody therapy treatments remains steady. These treatments appear to be very effective in reducing COVID-19 related admissions. COVID-19 testing volume has increased significantly, with the positivity rate declining to about 3 percent. Scheduled surgeries and procedures remain uninterrupted at this time. Pressure on healthcare professionals around the state remains very high. Our friends in the Conway, Harrison, Mountain Home, Batesville, Searcy and Little Rock areas are experiencing the same challenges as we are in Van Buren County. Recruitment and retaining existing clinical and support staff remain a high priority. We very much appreciate our community’s prayers and support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.