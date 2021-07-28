COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in the state and Van Buren County as the Delta variant of the virus spreads. The variant is more infectious than the previous version of COVID-19 which had its major impact last winter.
The state of Arkansas, which has returned to reporting COVID-19 infections during the weekend – perhaps reflecting what is becoming a growing public health event – has moved into the 1,000 -plus new cases per day beginning in early July. Van Buren County, which had held in near-zero new cases per day through June, is now entering into the high single-digits or teens in new cases per day, with a steady increase in July, with a peak of 24 new cases July 24, and new cases in the 10-12 per-day range for most of July.
As of July 24 the state had 15,032 active COVID-19 cases, with 90 of those in Van Buren County. On July 2, the state had 4,398 active cases with 29 active cases in the county, these numbers indicating a much faster per-day ramp-up than infection cases over the winter.
Currently 919 are hospitalized in the state, a number which had been 140 in April, the lowest point after the January 12 peak of 1,254. Again, the per-day numbers are rising faster for this phase than for last winter’s infections.
Over the weekend, Van Buren County Judge Dale James posted to social media regarding slower-than-typical ambulance response times, as hospitals, notably in Little Rock, are running low on bed space, a reflection of growing virus infection numbers.
James’s post: “Urgent message to VBC,
We are anticipating delays with our ambulance transfers. Little Rock hospitals are full and ambulances are backed up with patients. Transfers to Conway are experiencing backups. Patients are having to be transferred out of state because of full hospitals.
Rest assured that [county ambulance service] Medic One is doing everything they can to expedite transfers as possible. This is simply a backup that is bigger than us.
Equally as important, vaccines are available at Clinton Drug, FFB [Fairfield Bay] Pharmacy, the VBC [Van Buren County] Health Department and at Walmart. It is an extremely rare occurrence for a COVID vaccinated patient to end up in the hospital.”
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton provided an update on Van Buren County hospital Monday morning: “During the third week of July, COVID-19 related cases accounted for 15 percent of emergency department visits and 20 percent of hospital admissions (about the same as the prior week). COVID-19 testing volume has increased 20 percent over the prior week while the positivity rate has fallen to 17 percent. The rate of monoclonal antibody treatments remains steady (about seven per week). There have been no new COVID-19 cases in the nursing home. Ozark Health continues to have adequate supplies necessary to provide care to all our patients. Our people continue to perform at a very high level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.