Van Buren County COVID-19 cases remain steady for the last week of September, leaving it with the highest per-capita infection rate in the immediate region. Deaths due to the disease continue to climb. Hospital interactions, however, may indicate the Delta-variant upsurge is beginning to wane.
As of Sept. 27, Van Buren County had 88 active cases of the disease, up from 83 the week prior. This results in the county, per The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, having 5.67 COVID-19 cases per 1,000. Surrounding counties all show lower, with the next-highest being Cleburne County at 4.76 per 1,000, and the more urban Faulkner County at 3.62. Searcy County, to the north, and Conway County, south, are 3.28 and 3.73 respectively. The urban center of Pulaski County is 2.63 cases per 1,000.
Statewide total case numbers continue to drop, down to 12,494 Sept. 27 after the mid-August peak of 25,735.
The county remains below its Aug. 11 peak of 113 cases, presumably brought about by Delta variant cases. The previous peak was 163 cases Dec. 19 due to the original, Alpha, strain of the disease. Low point for the county was 6 cases June 23.
Deaths remain stead in the past week, at 36, the most recent being Sept. 23.
Vaccine rates in the county continue to climb, now at 41.9 percent of the population fully vaccinated, up from 40.8 percent a week ago. Arkansas crossed over the 50 percent of vaccinated population last week, and is currently at 51.9 percent fully vaccinated. The state Department of Health shows 87.7 percent of active COVID-19 cases in the state are unvaccinated individuals, with 89.9 percent of infections requiring vaccination being unvaccinated individuals.
Possible, early, signs show Delta variant -driven infections may be slowing. In a statement, Ozark Health CEO David Deaton said: “During the third week of September COVID-19 related cases accounted for slightly fewer emergency department visits as compared to last week. The number of COVID-19 related hospital admissions remained steady and the number of monoclonal antibody treatments decreased.
COVID-19 testing volume decreased for the second consecutive week, while the positivity rate increased to 17 percent. Scheduled surgeries and procedures remain uninterrupted.
Although the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Ozark Health Medical Center has remained steady over the last couple of weeks, the statewide number has decreased by 22 percent. This gives us hope the most recent COVID-19 surge is beginning to subside.
We wish our community continued health. It is our honor and pleasure to serve.”
