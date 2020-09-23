Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Sept. 21, Van Buren County shows a statistical lowering of cases compared to one week ago. Currently the infection rate per 10,000 people is less than one per 10,000 at .97. In the North Central Arkansas survey district, the current rate is 1.73 per 10,000.
A week prior Van Buren County was 1.45 and North Central was 1.33, both per 10,000, showing a regional rise but a lowering in the county.
Using just Clinton as a survey area also shows a lowering, with currently 20-29 infections per 10,000, compared to last week’s 30-49, or the still higher Aug. 31 rate of 50 or more per, the latter being the highest measurement category.
Shirley remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay and Damascus, the latter after an Aug. 31 peak of 10-19 infections per 10,000.
The Clinton School District follows this same trend, of being down to 20-29 per at Monday’s measure. The Shirley School District shows 0-9 cases per 10,000, the lowest measurement scale.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, has 16 active cases out of a cumulative total of 169, with 151 recoveries and two deaths due to COVID-19.
Arkansas has 75,723 cases, with 67,853 recoveries. On Sunday, an additional 549 cases were added to the total. Deaths to date in the state are listed at 1,181. Statistically, the 25-44 age group has the highest number of cases, making up 33.8 percent of infections. The 65+ age group is 12.3 percent of infections.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
