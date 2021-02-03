Effective this week as of Feb. 1, COVID-19 numbers in Van Buren County shows a very slight uptick after dropping the past few weeks, with a 6.71 per 1,000 infection rate, returning to the identical rate of two weeks ago after last week’s 5.96 rating.
These numbers are still ahead of the 3.32 infections per 1,000 of November.
Van Buren County is on the southwest edge of the North Central District, per the state board of health. That region show a continuing decline now at 3.85 infections per 1,000, down from last week’s 4.18 and much lower than the 8.61 of four weeks ago.
Van Buren County’s 6.71 is ahead of the region average.
North Central is currently the lowest infection-per-1,000 region in the state. The next highest of the seven districts is Northeast at 5.11 per 1,000. Highest is Metro (which had been “Central”) which begins on the south Van Buren County line, at 6.68 per 1,000 for that district.
As of Monday, the county has 100 active cases, close to last week’s 99 and down from previous week’s 118, with 126 the week prior to that. Deaths due to COVID-19 continue to climb, now 14 in the county, adding two from the previous week.
