For the week of Aug. 23, COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County show a statistical slowing compared to the climb which began in mid-June attributed to the virus’s Delta variant. Numbers remain, however, high overall.
As of Aug. 23, Van Buren County has 94 active cases, down from last week’s 97 cases, that a downturn from the previous week’s 98. This is well below the 113 cases of Aug. 13, that level, however, not being seen since late January. To date 34 have died, with two in the past week.
State numbers appear to be holding in the 25,000 active case range over the last week, after the steady increase in cases beginning in mid-June. It is too early to tell if this is a flattening of the surge, or a momentary pause. The same number of cases has not been seen state-wide since mid-January, that on the downward trend after the Jan. 9 all-time peak of 27,822 cases.
Ozark Health shows a change in COVID-19 -related activity through the past week, but does, however, continue to have open beds as well as the ability to provide elective surgery.
Statement from Ozark Health CEO David Deaton: “During the third week of August, the number of COVID-19 related cases in the Emergency Department increased slightly (10 percent over the prior week). Total hospital census remains steady, with a significant jump in the number COVID-19 positive patients. The rate of monoclonal antibody treatments has already surpassed the total number of treatments given in all of July. These monoclonal antibody treatments appear to be highly effective in treating non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. We recently purchased additional infusion equipment to meet the increased demand, and to possibly assist area nursing homes with administering the antibody treatments at their location, should our hospital capacity reach its maximum. COVID-19 testing volume increased dramatically, by 250 percent as compared with the prior week. The positivity rate did significantly fall (to below 10 percent). This is possibly due to the higher number of tests. Due to the very high testing volume, our inventory of in-house testing supplies have dropped significantly. Elective surgeries and procedures are continuing as scheduled and remain subject to change depending on staff, bed, and supply availability. Recruitment of new staff and retaining existing staff remain a high priority. I’m very proud of our entire local healthcare community, including my coworkers here at Ozark Health. They are doing an awesome job.”
Vaccination rates in the county continue to grow, now showing a 36.8 percent fully-immunized vaccination rate after months at a 32 percent rate. While an improvement, this is still below the state-wide rate of 45.5 percent, itself an improvement over the 42 percent state rate of several months standing. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had called for a 50 percent state-wide vaccination rate for July.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which had been in use under an emergency authorization up to that time.
