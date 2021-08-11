County COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, reflecting the growing impact of the Delta variant of the virus.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton stated: “During the first week of August, COVID-19 related cases accounted for about 22 percent of Ozark Health’s emergency department visits and 30 percent of hospital admissions (both up from last week). Hospital census has dropped slightly over the weekend. We expect it will not stay at this reduced level very long. The rate of monoclonal antibody treatments has significantly increased, and is at the highest level of the year. COVID-19 testing volume has increased 20 percent over last week. The positivity rate rose to 20 percent. Hospital staff are working as hard as ever and are reporting to work every day, ready to serve their family, friends and neighbors.”
This was after last week’s statement, which also reflecting a growing case load.
The Delta variant, compared to the original Alpha variant of the disease, has proven to be more infectious and leading to increased infection numbers throughout the country.
As of Monday morning the county shows 98 active cases on the Arkansas Department of Health website, up from last week’s 94, numbers which had not been seen since early February. Through March-June the county maintained low levels, until the upward rate began in late June. Van Buren County now has 29 deaths attributed to the disease.
Arkansas itself, with 23,921 cases, is quickly approaching the state peak of Jan. 9 with 27,882 cases. As of Friday 271 Arkansans were on ventilator care, and hospitals, especially in more urban environments, are reporting full beds in Intensive Care units.
Emphasis continues to be placed on vaccination, where Arkansas, at 42.8 percent of its population vaccinated, lags the country, and Van Buren County, at 34.5 percent, lags the state. The bright spot here is the 34.5 score is higher than the 32 percent score for the county, which was in place prior to last week. This also transfers to the 42.8 percent score, which had been at 40 percent through July.
