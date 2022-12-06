The Cowboy Clydesdales once again offered free carriage rides at the Christmas in Clinton Trade Show event Saturday at the Bar O F Ranch Store.
The tradition started in 2018 with Steve Landers Jr., owner of The Cowboy Clydesdales as well as car dealerships in Clinton and Heber Springs.
While the carriage rides are free, the event raises money for Clinton Public Schools through food and beverage sales as well as vendor fees from the market trade show.
The festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday with the trade show at the Bar O F Ranch Store.
Shortly before dark, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in the Cowboy Clydesdales carriage to the annual tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Clinton.
