Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Dec. 13 hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Clinton Police Department Officer Timothy Baker as the Van Buren County Officer of the Year.
“Officer Baker is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” Rutledge said. “I could not be more grateful for Baker’s dedication as a public servant in Van Buren County.”
For the eighth consecutive year, Rutledge has honored Officers of the Year from all 75 Arkansas counties, in addition to statewide and regional winners.
Rutledge announced Fort Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore as the 2022 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.
According to Rutledge Officer Gaines got involved in a domestic violence dispute which resulted in him getting injured.
Officer Parrot and Officer Moore were recognized for stopping a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, saving countless lives.
“Officer Gaines, Officer Parrott, and Officer Moore’s quick reaction and bravery halted extremely dangerous situations that easily could have turned into further tragedies,” said Rutledge. “Each of these winners sacrifice so much to protect our communities. I cannot thank our law enforcement officials and their families enough for all they do on a daily basis.”
Fort Smith Police Chief Baker said: “Officer Gaines acted with heroism and bravery in the line of duty when confronted with extreme danger to his own life by a subject on a murderous rampage. His exemplary actions truly displayed the Guardian mindset all members of the Fort Smith Police Department strive to have.”
Hot Springs Assistant Chief Hrvatin said: “The heroic actions carried out by Officer Parrott and Officer Moore on that night potentially saved countless other victims from injury or death. Not only did they make the difficult decision to use deadly force, they did so without hesitation and without any due regard to their own safety.”
Rutledge also awarded the Dewayne Yarbrough Distinguished Service Award to Sgt. George Edelen of the Van Buren Police Department.
This award honors the legacy of “Big D” Dewayne Yarbrough for his efforts in youth education as well as involvement initiatives.
Sgt. Edelen has served as a school resource officer for the last six years at Butterfield Trail Middle School.
During his time there, he created programs to help mend the bridge between students and law enforcement.
He started the Everyone Needs A Friend program in response to youth suicide and accidental overdoses.
The program provided all of the students with a chance to meet with Sgt. Edelen to learn life skills and help students realize their own potential.
Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond said: “We do not get many chances to make positive impressions on our youth, so we are lucky to have had people like ‘Big D’ make those positive impacts, and now Sgt. Edelen to carry on Big D’s legacy.”
Rutledge presented Valor Tributes, which are to honor the members of the law enforcement community who died while in the line of duty and COVID.
The tributes this year are Officer Gary Bean, Sgt. Joshua Caudell, Officer Vincent Parks, Senior Cpl. Michael Springer, Sgt. William Shibley, and Officer Jeremiah Story.
The other 2022 Officer of the Year Winners are:
Trooper Martino Green, Arkansas State Police from Arkansas County.
Trooper Charles (Ross) Allen, Arkansas State Police from Ashley County.
Cpl. Britt Clements, Arkansas State Police from Baxter County.
Trooper Zenda Staab, Arkansas State Police from Benton County
Cpl. Wade Grayson and Officer Brandon Motley, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Boone County.
Cpl. Byron Curry, Arkansas State Police from Bradley County
Trooper Justin Harper, Arkansas State Police from Calhoun County.
Officer Pauline Knott, Berryville Police Department from Carroll County.
Trooper Christian Morphis, Arkansas State Police from Chicot County.
Chief Aaron Collier, Caddo Valley Police Department from Clark County.
Cpl. Michael Tompkins, Arkansas State Police from Clay County.
Deputy Nathan McClain and Sgt. Chris Gracey, Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office from Cleburne County.
Cpl. Greg Rowland, Arkansas State Police from Cleveland County.
Agent George Barnes, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections from Columbia County.
Trooper First Class Deston Linkous, Arkansas State Police from Conway County.
Cpl. Anthony Maggitt, Arkansas State Police from Craighead County.
Wildlife Officer Kurt VanMatre, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Crawford County.
Trooper Spencer Morris, Arkansas State Police from Crittenden County.
Trooper Tanner Hess, Arkansas State Police from Cross County.
Trooper Jimmy Plyler Jr., Arkansas State Police from Dallas County.
Senior Cpl. Mitch Grant, Arkansas State Police from Desha County.
Trooper Tyler Grant, Arkansas State Police from Drew County.
Trooper Ronnie Grace, Arkansas State Police from Faulkner County.
Trooper James Ray, Arkansas State Police from Franklin County.
Trooper Jason Long, Arkansas State Police from Fulton County.
Officers James Moore and Stephen Parrott, Hot Springs Police Department from Garland County.
Cpl. Todd Harris, Arkansas State Police from Greene County.
Cpl. Justin Dean, Hope Police Department from Hempstead County.
Cpl. William Whisenhunt, Arkansas Department of Corrections from Hot Spring County.
Officer Ashanti Burris, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections from Howard County.
Agent Melissa Stephens, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Cpl. Brandon Trewyn, Arkansas State Police from Independence County.
Cpl. Ryan Warner, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Izard County.
Cpl. Dustin Smith, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Jackson County.
Sgt. Tasha Clark, Arkansas Department of Corrections from Jefferson County.
Wildlife Officer Kirk Turner, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Johnson County.
Trooper Jordan Drake, Arkansas State Police from Lafayette County.
Trooper Brady Bates, Arkansas State Police from Lawrence.
Trooper Tate Ledbetter, Arkansas State Police from Lee County.
Sgt. Freddie Childs, Arkansas Department of Corrections from Lincoln County.
Trooper First Class Joshua Broughton and Trooper Ian Nelson, Arkansas State Police from Little River County.
Cpl. Jed Bolyard, Arkansas State Police from Logan County.
Cpl. Jason Dooley, Arkansas State Police from Lonoke County.
Cpl. Jana Cordes, Arkansas State Police from Madison County.
Trooper Matt Sanford, Arkansas State Police from Marion County.
Sgt. Kyle Caudle, Texarkana Police Department from Miller County.
Cpl. Jay Thomas, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Miller County.
Officer Michael Dannar, Blytheville Police Department from Mississippi County.
Cpl. Damon Dobson, Arkansas State Police from Monroe County.
Trooper First Class Michael Summitt, Arkansas State Police from Montgomery County.
Trooper Robert Neese, Arkansas State Police from Nevada County.
Agent Jeffery Baumgardner, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections from Newton County.
The late Deputy Parker Cox, Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office from Ouachita County.
Deputy Terry Payne, Perry County Sheriff’s Office from Perry County.
Trooper Dairren Evans, Arkansas State Police from Phillips County.
Trooper Seth Smedley, Arkansas State Police from Pike County.
Deputy Kevin Molder, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office from Poinsett County.
Cpl. Bo Hayes, Arkansas State Police from Polk County.
Sgt. David Bevis, Russellville Police Department from Pope County.
Cpl. Scott Troy, Arkansas State Police from Prairie County.
Detective Roy Williams, Little Rock Police Department from Pulaski County.
Officer Terry Tribble, Pocahontas Police Department from Randolph County.
Cpl. Jason Martin, Trooper Heath Gurley, Detective Eric Varner, Arkansas State Police from St. Francis County.
Chief Carl Minden, Bryant Police Department from Saline County.
Special Agent Corey Mendenhall, Arkansas State Police from Scott County.
Cpl. Buster Rinks, Arkansas State Police from Searcy County.
Officer Robin Gaines, Fort Smith Police Department from Sebastian County.
Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria, Arkansas State Police from Sevier County.
Wildlife Officer Tyler Hill, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from Sevier County.
Chief Shane Russell, Highland Police Department from Sharp County.
Agent Kenny Kendrick, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections from Stone County.
Trooper Trevoris Tatum, Arkansas State Police from Union County.
Captain Jeff Taylor, Springdale Police Department from Washington County.
Cpl. Mike McNeill, Arkansas State Police from White County.
Chief Deputy James Dunham, Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office from Woodruff County.
Trooper First Class Brandon Bird, Arkansas State Police from Yell County.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
