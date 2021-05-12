Thursday, EHC holds their monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m.
The Annual Spring Poker Run to support Alread fireworks will be held Saturday. Signup begins at 8 a.m. at the FUN Park. Commemorative t-shirts will be available.
Also Saturday, after dusk, the waxing crescent moon pairs with Mars. Both will set before midnight.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
Also that day, the first quarter moon is official at 2:12 p.m.
The Alread cafeteria needs a new roof. You can help by sponsoring a piece of tin in the amount of $50. Donations can be mailed to ACCDA, PO Box 845, Clinton AR 72031, or online through the PayPal link listed on the ACCDA Facebook page. Include the name and address of the sponsor.
The wild blackberries are blooming and temperatures have taken a slight dip. It looks like this year’s “Blackberry Winter” event will be mild.
A neighbor tells me they had a bear rummaging through their trash the other night. It’s a reminder to not make it easy or they will keep coming back.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
