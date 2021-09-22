Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Saturday’s annual ACRDC Concert has been postponed until next year.
Saturday night, the moon pairs with the Pleiades star cluster. Also called the Seven Sisters, it is sometimes mistaken for the Little Dipper, which only appears in the northern sky.
Tuesday, the second third quarter moon of the month is official at 8:57 p.m.
October 1 and 2, Friday and Saturday, is the annual Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 254 Yard Sale, a great time to enjoy the changing fall colors.
The poison ivy is turning yellow and red. Dogwoods are starting to show orange-red and from where I sit now I see yellow leaves on the wild grape vines and in the pawpaw thicket. The weather forecast for this week has some temperatures overnight in the 40s. The season’s advance is accelerating. If you have tropical or tender perennials in pots outdoors, now is the time to prepare for their locations indoors.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
