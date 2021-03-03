Already offers two scholarships each year, to deserving high school seniors: the JD Puddy Jr. Memorial Scholarship, and the Iris DeRow Memorial Scholarship. For information, or an application, contact Alread EHC or ACRDC.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
Friday morning, Jupiter and Mercury pair, barely above the east-southeast horizon, visibility begins almost an hour before sunrise at 6:34 a.m. Nearby Saturn, will be up and to the right. Venus is now lost in the glare of the sun. Do not look at the sun!
Later that day, the third quarter moon is official at 7:30 p.m.
Last Saturday’s RallyX auto racing tune up event in Crabtree was canceled. ARSCCA organizers apologized for any inconvenience caused but neither track was ready for use. The ground had not drained sufficiently from all the recent precipitation, and extensive damage would have been likely. The first round of eight RallyX racing events is scheduled for March 27.
Last week, a neighbor excited showed me her flowerbed with blooming Lenten Roses, also called Helleborus. I noted many of her daffodils were forming flower buds. Back at my place, the green tree frogs have started the annual mating ritual in my pond. Their croaking, sometimes described as quacking geese, can be deafening. The spring equinox is March 21.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
