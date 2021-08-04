Thursday, they’re quilting, 9 a.m., at EHC in Rupert. Call 745-2304. for details.
Thursday evening, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. Call 253-5071 for more info.
Saturday and Sunday is the School Tax Holiday on some back-to-school items.
Sunday, the New Moon is official at 8:50 a.m.
Tuesday after sunset, a thin crescent moon pairs with Venus.
Next Thursday morning, midnight to first light, will see the peak of the Perseids meteor shower with possibly up to 150 per hour, with a few fireballs. It’s likely the show will be as good the day before and the day after. The shower tapers off towards August 26.
Rain has been hit and miss lately and some gardeners have had to use supplemental water sources. Tomatoes, peppers and now beans are producing well. Reports of Japanese beetles persist and several gardeners have had squash vine bugs.
After years of encouraging readers to mindfulness during snake season, I stepped on a copperhead last week, while heading out for my night walk before bed. I was still in the yard and not paying attention to the ground and WHAM! The actual strike pain surprised me as I’ve been hit harder by wasps, by later it was intense. Prompt action with my vacuum pump to pull out the venom and a visit to the doctor has me, as of this writing five days later, almost swelling and pain free. I think I need to stop wearing sandals for summer night walks.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
