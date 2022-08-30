Alread EH offers “Quilting Thursdays” in September. Beginners to pros welcome. Projects available. For details call 501-745-2304.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. To volunteer call 501-253-5071.
Friday, the Aurigid meteor shower peaks with 6 per hour. Look south.
Saturday, the first quarter moon is official at 1:07 p.m.
Next Thursday, Alread EH meets in the FUN Park, 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. Otherwise Zoom details are available at 501-745-5278.
While the drought is over, its impact is still being felt. Extensive information on recovery and preparing for the next is available from the UofA Extension Service, 501-745-7117.
Told my neighbor Leon that I was going to build a fence. He said, “Your fences need to horse-high, hog-tight and bull strong.” He calls that hillbilly wisdom.
Locust have started calling here. So far the numbers are way down from other years.
But tick counts have leaped high since the drought’s end. Even with repellent I’m picking up a few when walking in the woods.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
