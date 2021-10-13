Thursday, before first light, the Orionids meteor shower peaks with up to 21 per hour. Best hours will be 3:30 a.m. – 5 a.m. Although diminishing, the shower continues through the 30th. Look to the east.
EHC offers quilting on Thursdays. Interested persons can call Shelia at 745-2304.
Thursday, EHC holds its monthly meeting in the FUN Park. CDC protocols are being observed. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Sunday, before first light, Mercury reaches its highest point in the sky. Look low in the east.
Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
October 30, Alread holds their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat event. Costume contest begins at 3 p.m.
Also October 30, Round 6 of RallyX Auto Racing will be held in Crabtree. All the details for entering or viewing can be found on their Facebook page or search: ascca.org.
Some nights of 40 degree temperatures are in the forecast. It would be safest to move potted tropicals indoors before that happens.
Some oaks are dropping their acorns now, and many hickories are dropping their nuts. Although still early, leaf drop is picking up.
During my walks in the woods, I have discovered more muscadines with my nose than my eyes. At times, their scent is incredibly strong and sweet.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
