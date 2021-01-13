Applications are available for the J.D. Puddy Jr. Memorial Scholarship, for graduating high school seniors. For more information contact an EHC member.
EHC meets on Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Alread FUN Park, weather permitting. Bring a chair and wear a mask. Activities, at their building in Rupert, continue to be on hold.
Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m., high in the southern sky, the Pleiades open star cluster, also called the Seven Sisters, will be visible. To the naked eye, only six of the stars can be seen. Due to its shape, it’s sometimes mistaken for the Little Dipper, which is only visible in the northern sky.
Wednesday, the first quarter moon will be official at 3:01 p.m.
Last week’s winter weather event missed us for the most part, with a few neighbors reporting a very light dusting of snow flurries. That makes a total of three separate snow flurries events, in addition to the two inches plus of snow awhile back. The Old Farmer’s Almanac is saying we could get another snow before the end of the month. Otherwise, they’re saying warmer on average and drier for the rest of the winter. I’m up for another snowfall. Who wants to go sledding with me?
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.