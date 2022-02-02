This week, just after sunset, Jupiter remains bright in the southwest.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets, 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Monday, ACRDC holds its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. For more info call Burtie, 501-745-5278.
Tuesday, before sunrise, Mercury reaches its peak altitude of 13 degrees. A clear view to the southeastern horizon is needed. Mars and Venus, which reaches its brightest the next morning, will be nearby.
Next Thursday, EHC holds its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. For details call 501-745-5278.
Another plunge in temperatures is in the forecast this week, maybe with snow. Protect your pipes and be considerate of your outdoor critters.
I moved to my present location to get away from the hustle and bustle of our society. But I learned last week I’m to have a fiber optic high speed internet connection available by the end of this year. I guess there is no getting away from the rapid advancement of technology.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
