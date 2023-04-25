Friday’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
On Saturday, ACRDC celebrates 34 years of accomplishments, beginning with a light meal at 5 p.m., in EHC’s Rupert facility. The public is invited to come say “goodbye.”
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call fire chief Tammy Webb at 501-253-5071.
I just returned from Mom’s 93rd birthday party in Illinois and was happy to be greeted by the Irises blooming and leaf out advancing enough that the longview in the forest has disappeared until fall. More surprising was to discover our state placed highway lane reflectors in our county at the most appropriate time. We get to enjoy their benefits for many more months than normal before snowplow season.
While we can expect a few more chilly mornings, the warm up has begun and skinks and a black widow spider have been observed going about their business during the day. Pit vipers will soon follow.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
