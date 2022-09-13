Crabtree news

Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday, the moon pairs with Mars.
Saturday, the third quarter moon is official at 4:52 p.m.
Next Thursday is the autumnal equinox, when there will be roughly equal lengths of day and night, and fall begins.
Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 are the dates for the annual Highway 254 and Highway 16 Yard Sale with Chimes, Dennard, Alread, Crabtree and points in between participating. It’s a good excuse to tour the Archey Fork Valley Scenic Loop which encircles most of the Archey Fork drainage basin, on Highways 16, 27, 254 and 65.
Quail season is set to open Nov. 1. Check The Regs for details.
Web spinners are going into overdrive right now, with some spinning a new web every day. It’s all about getting their life cycle done before killing frosts begin. I’ve gone to carrying a staff on walks in the woods to avoid getting a face full of web every few feet.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
