Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For info call 253-5071.
Friday, The Annual ACRDC Member Meeting will be held virtually. If you would like a Zoom invitation email your request to alreadarkansas@gmail.com.
Saturday and Sunday is Youth Modern Gun Season for deer. Check the Regs for all the details.
The Chili & Soup Supper and Bingo Night, originally scheduled for Saturday at the EHC building, has been postponed. I will let you know when we have a new date.
Next Tuesday, just before dawn in the east, our hottest planet, Mercury will be visible. You’ll need a clear view to the horizon as it will be very low in the sky. Look for a red dot. Binoculars will be helpful.
Next Wednesday night, around midnight and later, the Northern Taurids meteor shower will peak with 5 to 10 per hour. Some years this shower has an occasional very bright fireball.
The RallyX auto race season finale is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, in Crabtree. For info visit their website at arscca.org, or visit their Facebook page.
Our first freeze of the season has come and gone and most tender perennials bit the dust. A few in protected locations survived.
Leaf drop has accelerated and is well past 50 percent. The lay of the land is becoming clearer and the view through the forest is becoming longer. Soon it will be time for my annual Archery Fork Valley Scenic Loop drive.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
