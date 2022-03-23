Friday, the third quarter moon is official at 12:37 a.m.
Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Tuesday morning, before first light, Mars, Saturn, Venus and the waning crescent moon group up in the eastern sky.
VBC Absentee Voter Applications need to be filled out every year. Do this before May 17 to be eligible for the May Primary.
Also, you will be receiving new Registered Voter Cards in the mail soon. Due to redistricting, some info may have changed. If you have a “note” on your card you will need to fill out a new Voter Registration Application, with signature, to avoid being purged from the approved voters list.
Spring weather is surging towards us. The yellow forsythia bushes are blooming, as are some early flowering trees. Bud break has begun and where not, buds are swelling. Hopefully you’ve noted the daffodil blooms, but hyacinths have also started, soon to be followed by tulips. On the road to town last week, I noted hundreds, probably thousands, of webs built by the Bowl and Doily Spider. They are usually close to to the ground and often hang between twigs and low foliage. In the “oh no” department, that means a cornucopia of insects are hatching out.
Get ready, it’s coming.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
