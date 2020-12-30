Friday begins the application period for two scholarships for graduating seniors from Alread. For more info contact ACRDC or EHC.
Monday morning, before first light, is the Quadrantid meteor shower. Usually one of the best of the year, a bright moon and a peak occurring after sunrise, will reduce the numbers visible to about 30 per hour.
Also Monday morning, the latest sunrise of the year occurs.
Wednesday, the Last Quarter Moon is official at 3:38 a.m.
Next Thursday, the volunteer fire department holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Also available to hunters into February are quail, rabbit and crow. Check the Regs for details.
Most of the folks I talked to had a far different holiday season this year compared to the the past. But there is also a lot of hope and enthusiasm that the situation will be much better by next Christmas.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
