Thursday, 9 – 11 a.m., EHC Quilting Opportunities continue. For more info call Sheila, 501-745-2304.
Also Thursday, EHC holds its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. For location details call 501-745-5278.
Monday, the Full Moon is official at 5:48 p.m. Known as Moon after Yule, Wolf Moon and Old Moon, it will appear smaller than usual due to its greater distance from the earth. Winter full moons rise as high in the sky as the summer noonday sun.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
Each year ACRDC honors the memory of Iris DeRow with a scholarship for some deserving high school senior. For details and applications contact ACRDC.
Hunting season for rabbits continues through Feb. 28. Check The regs for details.
The recent plunge in temperatures has depleted my firewood pile. And, due to supply chain issues, the part I need to repair my chainsaw is weeks in getting here. Fortunately I have good neighbors.
The cold killed my sugar peas. Numerous salad greens and pot greens survived due to being well covered but will take awhile to recuperate from the stress. It’s not too early to be starting some seedlings inside for transplanting outside when the weather moderates.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.