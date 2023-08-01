Crabtree news

On Thursday, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call 253-5071.
Saturday and Sunday is Arkansas’s School Tax Holiday, when certain school supplies will be sales tax free.
The Ozark Farmhouse Food Truck will not be at Alread school grounds this weekend but returns the following Friday, 12-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Picnic tables in the shade and Wi-Fi has been added.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m., in their Rupert facility. There will be discussion on widening their role in the greater Alread area. Public is invited.
The Perseid meteor shower is underway and will peak the night of August 13 with as many as 150 per hour possible. Very little moonlight will make for perfect viewing. Expect fireballs.
AGFC has set up 9 dove fields throughout the state. Applications are being taken through their licensing site until August 15.
At the beginning of a night walk last week I noted movement where I was about to step. I was able to swivel on my planted foot avoiding stepping down as a copperhead slithered off into the grass. I was looking straight down at the time and had to remind myself their movement is much easier to see when I’m looking up my path.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
