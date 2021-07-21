Thursday, they’re quilting, 9 to 11 a.m., at the EHC facility in Rupert. The interested public is invited. Call 745-2304 for details.
Friday, the Full Moon is official at 9:37 p.m. July’s Full Moon is commonly called Buck Moon, Thunder Moon or Hay Moon.
The following night, the bright moon pairs with Jupiter on the left and Saturn on the right, after 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Exercise Class will be held, 9 to 11 a.m. each day, in the EHC building in Rupert. The public is invited.
Next Thursday, before dawn, the Southern Delta-Aquariids Meteor Shower peaks with 15 to 20 per hour. The Perseids Meteor Shower has also begun but will not peak until mid-August.
Next Friday, the monthly Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Arkansas’ Tax Free Weekend, for certain school supplies, has been set for August 3 and 4.
The Master Gardeners continue to look for gardens, yards or farms that are well kept and beautiful. If you know someone who deserves recognition, call 501-253-4100.
New neighbors, Bill and Melissa, have been having a tough go with their garden. They are accustom to the fertile soil of Kansas. Bill figures it will take 3 years of composting to get the kind of soil he’s looking for.
For tips on improving the quality of your garden soil, check out “12 Months of Gardening” in next week’s issue of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
