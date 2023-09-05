Crabtree news

The membership drive for the volunteer fire department is now going on. Reliable and motivated individuals are needed. For more info on how you can serve the community, call 253-5071. Their monthly meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same location at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets and always welcomes community minded people to attend.
On Saturday night, the Epsilon-Perseids meteor shower peaks with 5 per hour. Look high in the southwest.
Bingo returns to Alread EHC on Saturday, September 16, in their Rupert facility. A light meal will be offered at 5 p.m. with bingo beginning shortly thereafter. Fantastic prizes and fun will be offered.
Hunting season has begun for squirrel, dove and rabbit. Archers get first shot at deer beginning September 23. Be sure to check The Regs for details.
The second cutting of hay has been going on for some time now. There will be more details on quality and quantity next week.
We’re approaching the season when yellowjackets get a bit short tempered. Try avoid disturbing their ground nests. If you find yourself in a swarm, run, as they don’t usually follow very far.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
