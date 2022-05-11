Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets at the FUN Park. For details call 501-745-5278.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Also there at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets.
Sunday, Squirrel Season opens and runs through February 28. Daily limit 12. Dogs allowed. Check The Regs for details.
Sunday, May’s Full Flower Moon is also a supermoon, closer than average, and a blood moon, turning reddish, when the longish total eclipse begins at 10:29 p.m. and ends at 11:53 p.m. Subtle shading on its lower limb begins when it rises earlier in the east.
Several neighbors have put in gardens. I hope to visit them all soon. It’s beneficial being able to compare experience. I will share what I find out in the “12 Months of Gardening” column.
Many are saying their gardens are very productive and give credit to timely rains and days still tending cooler. When the heat does kick in many cool weather crops will end but warm weather crops could be equally productive if kinder weather continues.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
