The EHC meeting, normally held the second Thursday of the month, is cancelled, as are all activities at their building in Rupert.
The last quarter moon is official at 1:24 a.m., Saturday.
Alread’s Recycling Day & Community Breakfast, Health Fair, and Annual Alumni Day, all originally scheduled for Saturday, are cancelled. Also, the Pleasant Grove Decoration Day is canceled. As of this writing, the status of the Alread Fireworks is still being discussed.
The Farmer’s Almanac says Sunday and Monday are good days to destroy pests and weeds, and cut hay. Next Tuesday and Wednesday are good days to color hair.
A reader asked what the astronomical info I include has to do with Crabtree. Hwy. 16 going west out of Clinton immediately ascents to the top of the plateau, the first part locally called The Pinnacle, and then stays on the high ground all the way to the border. Early settlers cleared this ground for fields creating many unblocked views of the horizon.
Even the folks living in the many hollows out this way are usually only a few minutes away from a clear view of the night sky.
Additionally, due to sparse population density, there’s not much ambient light, making the faintest of meteors and comets easier to see.
Anywhere in the county people can look up and marvel at the wonders and vastness of the universe, but out this way the big picture has a bit more clarity.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
