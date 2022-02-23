Now through Monday, archers have their last opportunity to harvest deer this season. Check The Regs for details.
Friday’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled. Prayer Nights on Wednesdays, 6 p.m., continue.
Sunday, before first light, the waning crescent moon pairs with Venus and then Mars. Look low in the southeastern sky.
Wednesday, the New Moon is official at 11:34 a.m.
Applications for scholarships for deserving high school students from Alread are now available through EHC and ACRDC members.
I spotted my first blooming daffodils of the season last week on Holley Mountain. Some old timers use that as a guide for when to start planting out cool weather crops. For more gardening see “12 Months of Gardening” in this edition of the Democrat.
Spring starts on Sunday, March 20.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
