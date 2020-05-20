The Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill, originally scheduled for Wednesday, is cancelled.
There will be no group activities at the EHC building in Rupert this week.
Venus and Mercury pair Thursday and Friday after sunset. A backyard telescope will show Venus as a slim crescent, since it’s between us and the sun, while Mercury will show a nearly full illuminated disk, since it’s on the far side of the sun.
A clear view to the horizon will be needed to see this.
The new moon is official Friday at 12:39 p.m.
The Farmer’s Almanac says Saturday is a good day to start projects, and next Monday and Tuesday are good days to plant above ground crops.
Recently a barred owl has been calling nightly with its often described as “who cooks for you, who cooks for you-all” sound. Amidst the uncertainties of the human condition I have found it strangely reassuring.
I stopped by Nellie McEntire’s last week since she had offered me some hostas during my previous visit.
It was a rainy day and so a good time for transplanting. I was given another tour of her fantastic gardens and she had the answer to a question I had.
I’ve been watching a peony bloom for near 40 years next to the site where a branch of the Testers build a home in the early 1930s. I wondered if they could have planted it back then.
She said, “Yes! If you plant them where they like it, they’ll outlive you.” So now I know and have decided to plant more peonies to pass on beauty to those who come after me.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
