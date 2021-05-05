Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call 253-5071 for info.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. ACCDA meets at the same location at 9 a.m.
Also Saturday, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree. For details visit their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., the New Moon is official.
Wednesday, after sunset, a thin crescent moon pairs with Venus, low in the west-northwestern sky. Mercury will be nearby as it continues to climb towards its highest position in the sky next week.
Exercise classes have returned to the EHC building in Rupert, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 to 11 a.m. While geared for seniors, anyone who wants to participate is invited.
Although my huckleberry bushes have fruit swelling, nearby wild blackberries have not yet bloomed.
I’ve seen three snakes so far this season. The most recent was a rattlesnake. It’s that time of year to start paying close attention to where you step and stick your hands.
Frost chances are behind us, so it’s time to start your warm weather garden. For more on this subject, see “12 Months of Gardening” appearing elsewhere in this issue of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.