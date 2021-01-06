Saturday, has several items of interest going on in Alread. First, it’s Recycling Day, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the cafeteria. The associated benefit breakfast continues to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Then, ACCDA meets at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria, or the EHC building. Finally, volunteers assemble at the FUN Park, 10-11 a.m., to take down the Christmas lights and decorations. Bring a mask.
You’ll need an unobstructed view to the horizon for this one, but it’s the first planet trio in over five years. Saturday through Monday, look 45 minutes after sunset in the west to see a triangle formed by Jupiter(the brightest), Mercury and Saturn(the dimmest). Binoculars will be helpful.
On the same days, one hour before sunrise in the southeast, the waning crescent moon gets closer and closer to Venus, near the horizon.
The new moon is official Tuesday at 11:02 p.m.
Next Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets in the FUN Park, weather permitting. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
While writing this, snow flurries are falling This is the second time in the past week. Recently I read that many of us are sitting more due to the pandemic and that can increase the chance of health issues. So I think I’ll take a walk and see if I can catch some of these flurries with my tongue.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
