Thursday the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Interested persons can call 253-5071.
Saturday night is the peak of the Cassiopeid meteor shower. It will be a tough watch with a bright moon and few per hour. Many may be short tailed as they enter right “at” us.
Sunday night the Puppid-Velid meteor shower peaks with best viewing from midnight to 3 a.m.
Sunday is last day for modern gun hunt for deer. Muzzleloaders get another chance December 12-14. Check the Regs for details.
Monday, a virtual ACRDC board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. To attend call 745-5278 or email burtie@artelco.com for confirmation and Zoom invitation.
Monday at 6:36 p.m., the third quarter moon will be official.
Tuesday, Private Application Training for agricultural producers in restricted pesticide use will be held. For info contact The Extension office, or online at uaex.edu/pat.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Alread FUN Park, weather permitting. Wear a mask and bring a chair.
After modifications to his cottonpicker turned sugar cane picker and processor, Louis Jackson returned to his Crabtree cane field last week for another go. While a few more rows were completed, he said, “It’s going to take major surgery” to get it working right. He despairs of ever solving the problems, this being his fourth year for the attempt, and very little molasses to show for all his efforts. He knows of similar equipment in Kentucky and Tennessee and speculated that if he had seen their processors first he might have done better in fabricating his. “I haven’t totally given up,” he concluded, “but it’s over for this year”, since the sweet juice has drained from the cane as temperatures turned cold.
I have to admire his perseverance.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
