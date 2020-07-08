This Thursday’s monthly meeting of EHC in Rupert will not be held.
Venus will be at its greatest illumination, as the “Morning Star,” Friday morning, rising about 3 a.m., in the east.
RallyX auto racing returns to Crabtree Saturday. Drivers must register online by Thursday and be familiar with Covid-19 SCCA procedures. There will be no onsite registration and no spectators. For more check online at ARSCCA.org.
Recycling Day will be held Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. The benefit breakfast will not be held.
Also at the cafeteria, ACCDA meets from 10 to 11 a.m.
Sunday school classes return to the Crabtree Foursquare Church, Sunday at 9:45 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. Social distancing is encouraged.
The last quarter moon is official Sunday at 6:39 p.m.
Next Monday through Wednesday are good days to jar jams and jellies, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
Dennis Berry says the first cutting of hay was better than average, in quality and quantity, due to regular rains that supported white Dutch clover and orchard grass development. Continuing rainfall, and the heat, is helping Bermuda grass growth and could result in a fine crop for the second cutting, towards the end of the month. He laughingly reminded, “Of course, we’re always just three weeks away from a drought here,” which would change the outlook.
The summer advances and the whippoorwills are becoming more active at night. A wren sings its melodic call outside my window as I write this. I think we could all benefit by taking more breaks from the chaos that surrounds us.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
