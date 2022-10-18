Crabtree news

Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday, before dawn, the Orionid meteor shower peaks at 21 per hour, and then diminish nightly through the 30th. Look to the east.
Muzzleloaders are in field and forest now through Sunday looking for deer.
Monday, pre-dawn, the Leonis Minorids meteor shower peaks. Also, with a clear horizon to the east, Mercury can be spotted.
Alread Trunk or Treat is scheduled for October 29.
Crabtree’s Glyen Jackson said he thought the second cutting of hay was a bit better than the first in some fields. Although due to spotty rains some fields did not fare as well. He said of this year’s cuttings “both were a little shy” of normal. And due to the dry spell now there won’t be any fall pasture for livestock so hay is already being used by some farmers and ranchers. In a good year he said that doesn’t happen until December.
Last Saturday’s storm won’t help the pastures much at this point, but it did bring down a lot more leaves. The longview in the forest is beginning to emerge.
My inner kid was delighted with the new decorations at the White family’s seasonal display on the Crabtree Corner.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
