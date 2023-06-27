On Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Saturday is the Alread Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks, at the FUN Park. The horseshoe tournament begins at 3 p.m., with registration at 2:30 p.m. A food truck will be available all day and live entertainment has been expanded. “The Best in the West” fireworks begin at dark. Free and open to the public.
Monday the full moon is official at 6:38 a.m. Often called the Full Buck Moon as male deer have started growing this year’s antlers. It’s also one of four supermoons this year, being closer to earth, hence brighter and larger.
The Volunteer Fire Department meets next Thursday. For details call fire chief Tammy Webb, 253-5071.
A neighbor told me of a mountain lion sighting on Possum Walk Road. He said it was definitely not full grown, which may contradict the suggestion that only occasional, wandering full grown males visit the county.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
