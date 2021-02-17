Compliments of a polar vortex, the ice, snow and extreme cold, has made life even more difficult lately. Thankfully the weather forecast predicts some moderation towards the weekend. We need to keep reminding ourselves “spring is just around the corner, spring is just around the corner.”
Friday, the first quarter moon is official at 12:49 p.m. It will be visible at dusk and set by 1 a.m.
Monday and Tuesday are “Best Days” for planting aboveground crops, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Of course, that’s only if the ground has thawed out by then.
Weather permitting, the Arkansas Sports Car Club of America and Rally Arkansas will hold a RallyX “Test n Tune” event, Saturday, February 27, in Crabtree. Scoring will not be kept but drivers will be able to see their times, making it a good opportunity for rookies to get dirty without the pressures of competition. For more information go to their Facebook page or search: arscca.org.
The last day for hunting rabbit and squirrel this season is Sunday, February 28. Check the Regs for details.
Every little warm spell makes me want to rush out and start my garden, but I haven’t botany plants yet.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.