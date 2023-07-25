On Friday the Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is canceled.
Saturday night into Sunday is the peak of the Delta Aquarid meteor shower with 10 per hour. The Perseids meteor shower has also begun but won’t peak until August 12 or 13.
Monday is the last day to apply for a WMA deer hunt permit with AGFC.
Next Thursday, before dawn, Saturn pairs with a nearly-full moon.
Next Thursday night, the Volunteer Fire Department meets. Call fire chief Tammy Webb for details, 253-5071.
Japanese beetles have hatched out and are skeletonizing foliage throughout the county. For details see “12 Months of Gardening” in this edition of The Democrat. If you have information about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
