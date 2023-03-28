On Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck at the Foursquare Church is canceled.
On Saturday, applications for the two Alread scholarships are due, 501-745-5278.
At 4 p.m. Monday, ACRDC holds its board meeting at the EHC facility in Rupert.
On Wednesday, the Full Moon is official at 11:34 p.m. It’s the first Full Moon of spring and is called the Pink Moon as the native phlox flower blooms about this time.
Next Thursday, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. Call fire chief Tammy Webb for details, 501-253-5071.
The Youth Turkey Hunt is set for April 8 and 9. Check The Regs for details.
April 29 is set for the dissolution of the Alread Community Resource Development Corporation. For more call 501-745-5430 or 745-5278.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
