Thursday, 7 p.m., The Volunteer Fire Department meets. Call 253-5071 for info.
Also Thursday, the Full Harvest Moon is official at 4:05 p.m.
As of this writing, overnight temperatures in the 40s are predicted by Thursday. Don’t forget to move your tender perennials and tropicals indoors before that happens, to save them the stress.
Friday and Saturday, it’s the “longest in the county” when numerous folks offer deals during the Annual Highway 254 & Highway 16 Yard Sale. It’s a great time to enjoy the beginnings of fall color in the high country.
Saturday, RallyX auto racing holds its final Crabtree event of the year. Due to the coronavirus there will be no spectators but drivers can register at arscca.org through Friday.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote.
ACRDC holds its monthly meeting Monday, 4 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend call 745-5278, or email Burtie at burtie@artelco.com, for confirmation and Zoom invitation.
Next Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets in the Alread FUN Park. Bring your own chair and wear a mask.
Muzzleloader season for deer opens October 17. Check the Regs for details.
The White family’s ongoing display, on the Crabtree Corner, is featuring harvest time decorations now. It’s worth the drive by. The kid in me is bubbling with anticipation for their Christmas season display. For my money, it’s the best on Highway 16.
With regret, I’ve noted the lightning bugs have stopped their nightly display for the year here. The seasons advance.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
