The New Moon is official Friday at 1:24 a.m. It’s expected to be dark all night.
Friday is the due date for two Alread scholarship applications sponsored by EHC and ACRDC.
Monday and Tuesday, an hour before sunrise, Mars and Saturn pair. Look low in the east for bright Venus, then to the right for orangish Mars and yellow-white Saturn.
Monday, ACRDC meets at 4 p.m. at the FUN Park or the EHC building, depending on weather. For info call 501-745-5278.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
An Easter egg tie has been added to a giant rabbit at the White family seasonal display on the Crabtree corner.
The Alread Community Fireworks Spring 2022 Poker Run has been set for May 21.
It’s spring garden time! If you’ve not started yet, there are plenty of transplants available for sale at numerous locations. For more on the thrill of gardening, see “12 Months of Gardening” in this issue of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
