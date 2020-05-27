The Crabtree Senior Night and Potluck at the Foursquare Church, normally the last Friday of the month, is cancelled this month.
The first quarter moon is official Friday at 10:29 p.m. First quarter moons rise at noon and set at midnight. And since a reader asked, “first quarter” is not a reference to the moon’s appearance but rather the fact that it has completed one fourth of its orbit around the earth, counting from the last new moon.
The Farmer’s Almanac says Friday and Saturday are good days to prune to encourage growth, and Sunday is good day to start a diet to gain weight.
ACRDC, ACCDA and the Alread Inter-organizational meetings, all originally scheduled for Monday, have been canceled.
Squirrel season is open now through Feb. 28. Check The Regs for details.
Mark your calendars from noon Friday, June 12 to midnight on Sunday, June 14, for Free Fishing Days in Arkansas. No license required.
Numerous locations in Arkansas are reporting rainfall averages at 150 percent above normal so far this year. That has translated into incredibly thick and lush growth in the forest. And while my blueberries are swelling nicely, I’m starting to see rot on some of my strawberries. Getting them off the ground will help.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
